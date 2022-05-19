Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $554.24. 98,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.70 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

