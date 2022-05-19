Brokerages Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Barclays posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 767,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.