Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.83 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to post $602.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.00 million and the lowest is $472.30 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $343.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of CRK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $16,043,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,990 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

