Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

