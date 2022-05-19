Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will announce $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.45 million and the lowest is $159.90 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $151.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $664.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $673.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $699.24 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $705.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

