Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to report $421.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.40 million and the highest is $434.20 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

KIM opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

