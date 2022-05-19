Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 1,612,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,344. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,300. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

