Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.19 Million

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) to post $268.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.00 million and the highest is $269.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 340,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,499,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $13,985,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

