Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

SEE traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 246,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

