Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report sales of $486.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.46 million to $496.92 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $475.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of SEIC traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 558,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,005. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

