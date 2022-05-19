Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.07 Million

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to announce $37.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.15 million to $39.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $147.55 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.07 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Sunlight Financial by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,788 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 244,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUNL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 1,375,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.09. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

