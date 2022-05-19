Brokerages Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.07 Million

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to announce $37.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.15 million to $39.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $147.55 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.07 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.
SUNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
Shares of SUNL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 1,375,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.09. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.