Brokerages Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target at $51.33

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 185,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 407,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

