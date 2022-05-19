Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $29.81

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.81.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $38.32.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
