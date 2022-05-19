Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $29.81

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

