Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price at $34.71

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

BRP stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

