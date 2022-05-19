Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT at $20.17

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSRTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.08. 11,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

