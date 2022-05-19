Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $276.63

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Cigna stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,663. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.44.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

