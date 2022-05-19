Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $168.00

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,510. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 214,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

