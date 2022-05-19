Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $298.10

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st.

FedEx stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

