Brokerages Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price at $3.22

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNLN. Cowen cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

GNLN traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

