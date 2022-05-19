Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price at $7.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

INFI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,570. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

