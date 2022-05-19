Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $23.29

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,084,067 shares of company stock worth $146,524,214 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,071,000 after buying an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

