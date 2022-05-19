Brokerages Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $23.29

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.
PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,084,067 shares of company stock worth $146,524,214 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:PBF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $32.41.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PBF Energy (PBF)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.