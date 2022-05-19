Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $31.54

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,761,655. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 93.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Redfin by 293.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 313.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Redfin by 450.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Redfin by 87.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $10.87. 145,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

