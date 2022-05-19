Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price at $151.30

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.30.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Tencent has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $418.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Tencent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.