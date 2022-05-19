Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$92.72

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.18.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.64. 2,545,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,457. The stock has a market cap of C$97.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.88.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

