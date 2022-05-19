Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$70.31

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,157. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$28.02 and a one year high of C$74.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.45.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 8.6099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,342 shares of company stock worth $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

