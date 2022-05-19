Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.