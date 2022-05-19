Brokers Set Expectations for Heartland Express, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTLD. Stephens cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of HTLD opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.