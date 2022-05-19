Brokers Set Expectations for Trinseo PLC’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.28.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.