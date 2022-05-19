Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $443,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,040,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

