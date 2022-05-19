Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.47 million to $318.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.10 million to $348.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

