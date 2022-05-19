Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 223,766 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.