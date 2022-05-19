Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises 2.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 1,612,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,759. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

