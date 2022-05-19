Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bruker reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after buying an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

