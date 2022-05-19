Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $76.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRKR stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

