Bryan H. Hall Sells 30,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,371. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

