Bryan H. Hall Sells 30,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,371. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.
Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.