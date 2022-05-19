BTIG Research Lowers Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $11.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

PASG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

PASG opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

