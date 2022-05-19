BTIG Research Trims REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Target Price to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.93.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

