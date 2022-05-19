Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,666 shares of company stock valued at $86,150,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $133,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $84,657,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.