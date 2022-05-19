Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.11) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($26.95).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,582.50 ($19.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,615.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,769.71.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,420.61). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($61,197.49).

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.