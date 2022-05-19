Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
