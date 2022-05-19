Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

