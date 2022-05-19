Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells $976,800.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WHD traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,200. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

