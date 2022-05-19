Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,340 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 451.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,857 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

