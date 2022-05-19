Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,669 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.98. 92,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.78 and its 200-day moving average is $268.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.