Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,846. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.