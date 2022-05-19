Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 23,460 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

