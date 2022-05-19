Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.62.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.44. 311,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,338. The company has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

