Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,627. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

