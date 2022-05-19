Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

