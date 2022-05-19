Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Caleres posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,600. The stock has a market cap of $894.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

