Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.